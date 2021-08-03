Cancel
Seadrift, TX

Seadrift calendar: Coming events

Seadrift Today
Seadrift Today
 5 days ago

(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seadrift calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seadrift area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TXuhZ_0bGRCgyP00

Live Band

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us for a fun night of live music! Wear your dancing shoes and be ready to have a blast!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10AEpZ_0bGRCgyP00

28th Annual Possum Invitational Fishing Tournament

Long Mott, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Find the best of upcoming tournaments in Long Mott - all the amazing sport tournaments ranging from cricket to badminton. Book tickets to a sport tournament that best interests you

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhwLA_0bGRCgyP00

Morning Worship

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us each Sunday morning as we gather to worship God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. We primarily preach through the Bible verse by verse, and we enjoy a lot of singing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46SGdQ_0bGRCgyP00

Outdoor Sporting Trade Show - Port Lavaca - Aug 7 & 8 - Bauer Community Center

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 TX-35, Port Lavaca, TX

Port Lavaca Outdoor Sporting Trade Show. August 7 & 8 at the Bauer Community Center. Saturday 9 to 5. Sunday 10 to 4. Fun for all ages and genders. We have all kinds of outdoor sporting gear and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TBWHW_0bGRCgyP00

The BCG Labor Day show at Carancahua Bay

Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1901 TX-35 South, Port Lavaca, TX

Broken Cover Group performing Rock, Blues, and Country. Chris Stapleton George Straight Delbert Mcclinton Stevie Ray Vaughan Brooks n Dunn John Anderson Rodney Crowell CCR Steve Wariner Dwight...

Seadrift Today

Seadrift Today

Seadrift, TX
With Seadrift Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

