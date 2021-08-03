Seadrift calendar: Coming events

(SEADRIFT, TX) Live events are lining up on the Seadrift calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Seadrift area:

Live Band Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 1348 CR 302, Port Lavaca, TX

Join us for a fun night of live music! Wear your dancing shoes and be ready to have a blast!

28th Annual Possum Invitational Fishing Tournament Long Mott, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:15 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Morning Worship Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Join us each Sunday morning as we gather to worship God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. We primarily preach through the Bible verse by verse, and we enjoy a lot of singing.

Outdoor Sporting Trade Show - Port Lavaca - Aug 7 & 8 - Bauer Community Center Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 2300 TX-35, Port Lavaca, TX

Port Lavaca Outdoor Sporting Trade Show. August 7 & 8 at the Bauer Community Center. Saturday 9 to 5. Sunday 10 to 4. Fun for all ages and genders. We have all kinds of outdoor sporting gear and...

The BCG Labor Day show at Carancahua Bay Port Lavaca, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 1901 TX-35 South, Port Lavaca, TX

Broken Cover Group performing Rock, Blues, and Country. Chris Stapleton George Straight Delbert Mcclinton Stevie Ray Vaughan Brooks n Dunn John Anderson Rodney Crowell CCR Steve Wariner Dwight...