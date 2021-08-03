Cancel
Winthrop, WA

Winthrop events coming soon

Winthrop Digest
Winthrop Digest
(WINTHROP, WA) Winthrop has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Winthrop area:

Smoker Dad with Chris King (Solo) 8/20 Twisp, WA - Benefit for Clean Air Methow

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Seattle band Smoker Dad are making their Methow Valley debut at the newly opened Twisp River Tap House! In light of an early fire season, Freakout Records has put togther a benefit concert to...

Native Storytelling at the Pavilion – Arnie Marchand

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 502 S Glover St, Twisp, WA

The Saturdays After The Market series continues with an afternoon of storytelling from Colville Tribal elder and local author Arnie Marchand. Saturday August 28th from 1-3PM. Arnie is the author […]\n

NWC Camping Trip

Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 561 Bear Creek Rd, Winthrop, WA

The Norwescon Camping Trip is back! Join us for a weekend in the woods. We’ve got a group camp site at Lake Pearrygin State Park, outside of Winthrop, for the weekend of August 20–22. To RSVP, or...

PNSA Methow Summer Camp 2021

Twisp, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: NF-41, Twisp, WA

*UPDATE* With continued smoke, fire and closures in the Methow Valley, we are moving the 2021 MVNT Training Camp to Kongsbergers Ski Club on Snoqualmie Pass. With the generosity of the...

Guest Teacher - Venerable Ayya Santussika

Winthrop, WA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 105 Norfolk Rd, Winthrop, WA

Venerable Santussika Bhikkhuni began exploring meditation in the late seventies. In 1996 she joined a Kriya yoga-based center, where she deepened her meditation practice and made spiritual...

Winthrop Digest

Winthrop Digest

Winthrop, WA
ABOUT

With Winthrop Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

