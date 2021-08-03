Live events coming up in Damariscotta

(DAMARISCOTTA, ME) Live events are coming to Damariscotta.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Damariscotta:

Woodstock Revisited - LCTV Summer Concert Series Damariscotta, ME

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 30 Lakehurst Lane, Unit 2, Damariscotta, ME

Join Bob Colwell and friends for a night of Woodstock Revisited with your favorites from Woodstock 52 years later. Covering songs from Creedence Clearwater Revival, Canned Heat, Santana, Crosby...

North Nobleboro Day Nobleboro, ME

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: Upper E Pond Rd, Nobleboro, ME

48th Annual N Nobleboro Day. Come to North Nobleboro on Saturday, August 14th from 9:00–4:00 to enjoy friends, great food, auctions and entertainment! Feast on North Nobleboro's famous chicken...

Deacons' Meeting Damariscotta, ME

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:30 AM

Address: 4 Bristol Rd, Damariscotta, ME

Deacons' Meeting at Damariscotta Baptist Church on Aug 8th, 12:00pm

The Loneliest Whale: The Search for 52 (PG) Damariscotta, ME

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 2 Theater St, Damariscotta, ME

THE LONELIEST WHALE: THE SEARCH FOR 52 is a cinematic quest to find the “52 Hertz Whale,” which scientists believe has spent its entire life in solitude calling out at a frequency that is...

Annual Summer Picnic in Nobleboro Nobleboro, ME

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Summer picnic hosted by Marty and Betty Welt on the lake