Dolan Springs, AZ

Live events on the horizon in Dolan Springs

Dolan Springs Today
 5 days ago

(DOLAN SPRINGS, AZ) Live events are lining up on the Dolan Springs calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Dolan Springs:

The Nutcracker

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Dec 12, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 08:30 AM

Address: 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

The holiday season comes to life in the Anaheim Ballet's production of The Nutcracker, the classic heartwarming tale of Clara and her Nutcracker doll...

Righteous Bros. Bill Medley & Bucky Heard

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame duo of Bill Medley and Bobby Hatfield topped the charts in four decades. Now, Bill Medley joins forces with one of the most...

Clean Up Bullhead

Bullhead City, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 2580 Landon Dr, SuiteA, BULLHEAD CITY, 86429

August 6th - 6:00-8:00 AM- Location - We will meet at the corner of BHC Parkway and HWY 95 at the North end of Bullhead

Desparado

Laughlin, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1650 S Casino Dr, Laughlin, NV

Desperado is one most well known Eagles tributes in the United States. They boast a line-up of five lead singers and multi-instrumentalists. Desperado...

ROUTE 66 BIKE WEEK 2022

Golden Valley, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Apr 04, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Apr 04, 10:00 PM

Address: Oatman Hwy (Route 66), Between mile markers 36 & 37, Golden Valley, AZ 86413

“Route 66 Bike Week”. Come join us in Western Arizona as riders from all over the world unite for good times and great riding.

Dolan Springs, AZ
With Dolan Springs Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

