Saratoga, WY

Saratoga calendar: What's coming up

Saratoga Post
 5 days ago

(SARATOGA, WY) Live events are lining up on the Saratoga calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Saratoga:

Wyoming Solid Waste & Recycling Association (WSWRA) 2021 Annual Conference

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

The WSWRA Annual Conference is for all Waste and Recycling professionals that reside and work in Wyoming, for networking and training.

Susan Gibson

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Get all 10 Susan Gibson releases available on Bandcamp and save 20% . Includes unlimited streaming via the free Bandcamp app, plus high-quality downloads of Compassionate Combat , The Hard Stuff ...

An Evening With Gema Pearl

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 210 W Elm St, Saratoga, WY

Enjoy an evening with 6 time Grammy nominated Gema Pearl and her All Star Band. Gema is from the Valley. Her family owns the Medicine Bow Ranch up on 130. Gema is donating all proceeds to the...

Black Ties & Boots

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

NOT A POLITICAL EVENT: This all about Feel Good Carbon County; information about survival of the boom and bust cycles, where we are currently and where we are headed. RSVP Highly Recommended! OPEN...

Moonstruck Melodies returns to Firewater

Saratoga, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 110 E Main Ave, Saratoga, WY

Join us at Firewater Public House in beautiful Saratoga, WY for an intimate evening of campfire music by Moonstruck Melodies. Firewater Public House has a decadent menu featuring local and mindful...

With Saratoga Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

