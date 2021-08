Patience is paying off for one Bradley student and one Bradley graduate as they are finally able to immerse themselves in the behind-the-scenes action for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. After being delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, senior Miguel Agyei and 2021 graduate Hernan Gutierrez are currently stationed in Stamford, Conn., at the NBC Sports Headquarters to help with NBCUniversal's production of the Games.