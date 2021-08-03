Cancel
Meade, KS

What’s up Meade: Local events calendar

Meade Times
 5 days ago

(MEADE, KS) Meade is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Meade area:

Love & Logic: Adults Supporting Youth with Challenging Pasts (Sessions 5 & 6 of 6)

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Description:IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Presented by Sherry Pinkley, USD 217, Trained/Independent Facilitator of Love and Logic Curricula CLICK HERE TO REGISTER...

Utilizing Padlet for Autonomous Learning for MS/HS Adolescents

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

Facilitated by Dr. Amber Miller, SWPRSC CLICK HERE TO REGISTER Padlet is the perfect platform for both synchronous and asynchronous learning. Learn to utilize it with your lesson plans and novel...

Red Dirt Country B.B.Q. Cook-off !!

Ashland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 913 Highland St, Ashland, KS

RDC BBQ Contest Red Dirt Country BBQ Contest will start at 4 pm on Friday, July 21st, 2017 in Ashland, KS. The entry fee will be $100. The meats will be provided and we will pay the top three...

Dyslexia Training

Sublette, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 12:30 PM

Address: 810 Lark Ave, Sublette, KS

IN-PERSON AND ZOOM ATTENDANCE OPTIONS AVAILABLE Facilitated by Dr. Gayla Lohfink SWPRSC REGISTER HERE In November, 2019, the Kansas State Board of Education unanimously approved recommendations on...

2021 Brent 1196 Grain Cart

Copeland, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

2021 Brent 1196 Grain Cart, Unused, 1100 Bu, Large 1000 PTO, 2 Axles, 520/85R42 Tires, Walking Tandem Duals, Pin Hitch, Lights, Manual Rollover Tarp, Rear Camera, U-Harvest Scales, U-Harvest...

ABOUT

With Meade Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

