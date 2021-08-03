Events on the Mayville calendar

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayville:

Feathered Friends Weekend Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Fly on in to our feathered friends weekend! Friday, August 27th Amphitheater 8pm Birding Basics Come on out to learn how to identify our feathered friends who live in the park! Once we can...

Quilts on the Red 2021 Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its 40th anniversary quilt show: quilts, special exhibits, lectures, shopping, and more.

XXCESS LOUNGE LADIES NIGHT Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2800 South Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND 58201

COME TURN THE F*UK UP @ GRAND FORKS NEWEST LADIES NIGHT DESTINATION LADIES FREE UNTIL 12AM. $5OFF FOR ALL UND STUDENTS WITH ID.

Norman County Walk-In Clinic Halstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 132 3rd St W, Halstad, MN

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information or...

James Keller Estate Thompson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Harley J.Camperud Auctioneer is having James Keller Estate in Thompson ND on Aug 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.