Mayville, ND

Events on the Mayville calendar

Posted by 
Mayville Daily
Mayville Daily
 5 days ago

(MAYVILLE, ND) Mayville is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Mayville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Bmrt_0bGRCOHR00

Feathered Friends Weekend

Arvilla, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 3084 Park Ave NE, Arvilla, ND

Fly on in to our feathered friends weekend! Friday, August 27th Amphitheater 8pm Birding Basics Come on out to learn how to identify our feathered friends who live in the park! Once we can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGSmi_0bGRCOHR00

Quilts on the Red 2021

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 1200 South 42nd Street, Grand Forks, ND 58201

North Star Quilters Guild invites the public to its 40th anniversary quilt show: quilts, special exhibits, lectures, shopping, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8sK5_0bGRCOHR00

XXCESS LOUNGE LADIES NIGHT

Grand Forks, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 2800 South Columbia Road, Grand Forks, ND 58201

COME TURN THE F*UK UP @ GRAND FORKS NEWEST LADIES NIGHT DESTINATION LADIES FREE UNTIL 12AM. $5OFF FOR ALL UND STUDENTS WITH ID.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TdJQ9_0bGRCOHR00

Norman County Walk-In Clinic

Halstad, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Dec 12, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 132 3rd St W, Halstad, MN

Due to public health concerns, all Walk-In and Self-Help clinics are not open to the public at this time. Please apply on-line, call 1-800-450-8585, or go to LawHelpMN.org for legal information or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KrQ2u_0bGRCOHR00

James Keller Estate

Thompson, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 01:30 PM

Harley J.Camperud Auctioneer is having James Keller Estate in Thompson ND on Aug 17, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

Comments / 0

Mayville Daily

Mayville Daily

Mayville, ND
ABOUT

With Mayville Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

