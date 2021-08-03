Britton calendar: What's coming up

(BRITTON, SD) Britton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Britton:

Live Music at Snapper's Britton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 609 Main St, Britton, SD

Darren Beyer is coming back to Britton to kick off the Harvest Days celebration!! Come out to Snapper's Dry Bean for some live music and cold drinks!!! Also check out other Music Events in Britton...

Fun with the Intern Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

Marshall County Food Pantry Britton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ministry opportunity - distributing food and toiletries to anyone who needs. Serving Marshall County, Hecla, Houghton and Claremont areas

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and OpenHouse Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

Lions Crazy Golf Fest Groton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 700 E 5th Ave, Groton, SD

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have postponed the Golf Fest to August 28th. Lions Crazy Golf Fest Olive Grove Golf Course Saturday, June 28th 9AM Registration with 10AM start 18...