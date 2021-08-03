Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Britton, SD

Britton calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Britton Journal
Britton Journal
 5 days ago

(BRITTON, SD) Britton is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Britton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PHPxV_0bGRCKkX00

Live Music at Snapper's

Britton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 609 Main St, Britton, SD

Darren Beyer is coming back to Britton to kick off the Harvest Days celebration!! Come out to Snapper's Dry Bean for some live music and cold drinks!!! Also check out other Music Events in Britton...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHvWZ_0bGRCKkX00

Fun with the Intern

Lake City, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 11907 434th Ave, Lake City, SD

Our interns are back and ready to enjoy the day with you and your family! Join our interns to learn about nature, history, survival skills and other outdoor activities. This event is great for...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HN3nk_0bGRCKkX00

Marshall County Food Pantry

Britton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Ministry opportunity - distributing food and toiletries to anyone who needs. Serving Marshall County, Hecla, Houghton and Claremont areas

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qGOH6_0bGRCKkX00

Growing Small Towns Building Dedication and OpenHouse

Oakes, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

The dedication and a brief program will be at 6:30 but you're welcome to come and go freely during the open house.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lpDrN_0bGRCKkX00

Lions Crazy Golf Fest

Groton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 700 E 5th Ave, Groton, SD

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we have postponed the Golf Fest to August 28th. Lions Crazy Golf Fest Olive Grove Golf Course Saturday, June 28th 9AM Registration with 10AM start 18...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Britton Journal

Britton Journal

Britton, SD
6
Followers
152
Post
535
Views
ABOUT

With Britton Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hecla, SD
City
Houghton, SD
City
Groton, SD
City
Claremont, SD
City
Lake City, SD
City
Britton, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#Sd#Snapper S Dry Bean#Music Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Golf
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy