Mill City, OR

Mill City calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Mill City Digest
Mill City Digest
 5 days ago

(MILL CITY, OR) Live events are lining up on the Mill City calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mill City area:

Hot August Nights

Mill City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 640 SW Broadway St, Mill City, OR

Hot August Nights Hosted By North Santiam Eagles #3384. Event starts at Sat Aug 07 2021 at 06:30 pm and happening at Mill City., School Supply FundraiserCar & Motorcycle ShowRaffleAuctionLive...

The Craft Shack & More Saturday Market

Mill City, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The Craft Shack & More will be hosting a Saturday Market in the parking lot behind the building. This is free to the public. If you would like a booth, please PM for more information.

LETS GO CAMPING AT JOHN NEAL MEMORIAL COUNTY PARK

Lyons, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 900 N 13th St, Lyons, OR

*********As of[masked] campfires are banned. Go here for updates! https://linnparks.com/news-events/closures/ ********* I’m in Site 20. John Neal Memorial County Park is located in Linn County...

The Boys Wilson at Snow Peak

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 280 E Water St, Stayton, OR

The Boys return to Snow Peak to play some tunes and enjoy delicious beer.

Comedy at Snow Peaks: Carl Lee

Stayton, OR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:30 AM

Address: 280 E Water St, Stayton, OR

NBC's Last comic standing, Bob and Tom and Comedy Central's CARL LEE!!!! This is by far the biggest comic we've been lucky to have here in The show is FREE! (please tip the comics! ) RULES: NO...

Mill City Digest

ABOUT

With Mill City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

