Williamson County says masks are required at Justice Center

On July 19, Williamson County officials increased the local COVID-19 risk level to "red," indicating uncontrolled community spread . In response, effective immediately, anyone coming to the Williamson County Justice Center will now be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing in public spaces of the center unless otherwise noted.

The requirement applies to employees and the public, but a press release from the Williamson County District Courts said judges have the discretion to remove the mask requirement for participants in their individual courtrooms. The action is part of the County's Fourth Revised COVID-19 Operating Plan for the justice center.

The release states that this action is being undertaken on the recommendation of the local health authority and that Gov. Greg Abbott 's recent orders regarding mask mandates have been taken into consideration.

"The Courts are unique in that the judicial system is a separate branch of government. The Supreme Court of Texas has general responsibility for the efficient administration of the Texas judicial system and the authority to make rules of administration applicable to the courts," the releases states. "The Office of Court Administration has specifically determined that previously issued executive orders do not alter the Supreme Court’s emergency order, the ability of a judge to control his or her courtroom, or judiciary-imposed requirements for those entering a court building who will be attending a court proceeding."

The 40th Emergency Order issued by the Texas Supreme Court states that courts are “encouraged to adopt minimum standard health protocols for court participants and the public attending court proceedings that will be employed in the courtroom and in public areas of the court building."

In addition, the release states that Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion that states that judges can require individuals in a courtroom to wear facial coverings "if necessary to maintain order and safety," and "courts may require any person entering the courthouse in which they preside to wear a facial covering while in the courthouse." Paxton's opinion was issued prior to the governor's latest orders.

The release states that courts are unique in that they can require and enforce attendance. Throughout the pandemic, the courts in the Williamson County Justice Center have remained open and functional. Fourteen juries have been seated for trials since March 2021, with another jury scheduled to be selected later this week and another one next week.

"The Court community is focused on ensuring that we continue to provide access to the justice system to our community. We ask our community to do all it can to stay healthy and stop the spread of COVID-19," the release states.

The mask requirement will be revisited when the county's COVID-19 risk phase changes.

