Renovo calendar: Coming events

(RENOVO, PA) Live events are lining up on the Renovo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Renovo:

Hyner Half Trail Race North Bend, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 86 Hyner Park Rd, North Bend, PA

A 14-mile trail race in the heart of the PA Wilds. This course consists of some of the Eastern States 100 trails in Sproul State Forest. This is a runner-only event and has a strict 4.5 hour time...

5th Annual CMATVA Poker Run sponsored by Fairfield Motorsports Cross Fork, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Address: 88 Quiet Oaks Campground Ln #9430, Cross Fork, PA

An approximate 6-hour ATV ride between Quiet Oaks Campground and the Potter County Family Campground, starting from either place (valid driver’s license required). $20. $800 in prize money. Rated...

Eastern States 100 Waterville, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Description: Only the hardiest of runners will complete this circumnavigation of Pine Creek; multiple 900 – 1200 foot climbs and equally punishing descents. The difficulty of the terrain means...

Renovo Area Public Library Renovo, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 317 7th St, Renovo, PA

Renovo Area Public Library is on Facebook. To connect with Renovo Area Public Library, join Facebook today.

Brianna Blankenship @ Sinnemahoning Tavern Sinnamahoning, PA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Very excited to make my debut in Sinnemahoning! Come on out! 🎉