What’s up Ipswich: Local events calendar

(IPSWICH, SD) Ipswich is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Ipswich:

Dear Edwina Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2300 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Storybook Land Theatre presents: Dear Edwina. Book and Lyrics By Marcy Heisler and Music by Zina Goldrich. Edwina, the advice-giver extraordinaire and her friends attempt to make her dreams come...

Three Nights of Country Music - 3 Day Pass (8/18-8/21) Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:30 AM

Address: 400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Buy Three Nights of Country Music - 3 Day Pass (8/18-8/21) tickets to see the best country music performers live and in-person on Wed, Aug 18, 2021 TBA at Brown County Fairgrounds in Aberdeen, SD.

Pro Rodeo Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 400 24th Ave NW, Aberdeen, SD

Leadercast Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 720 Lamont St S, Aberdeen, SD

Leadercast is the world's largest one-day leadership conference, broadcast LIVE from Cincinnati and simulcast to hundreds of locations around the world, including Aberdeen. Change is constant...

NSU LOVE Aberdeen, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 207 S Main St, Aberdeen, SD

Get creative with us over your summer break at our 3 day NSU Love camp! Campers will create their very own projects from canvas, pottery, a wood project, drawing and more during this fun...