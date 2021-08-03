Live events Sundance — what’s coming up

(SUNDANCE, WY) Sundance is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Sundance area:

Harvest Farmers Market Sundance, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Season: Year Round Market Hours:Monday, 6am - 4pm Tuesdays, 9am - 4pmWednesday - Friday, 6am - 4pmLocation: 315 Main Street

Special Guest Jean-Thomas Louvier from TX Hulett, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Please join us for Sunday Service, August 29th with our Special Guest Speaker Jean-Thomas Louvier coming to us from TX. Meal immediately follows. https://www.jtlouvier.com/

Bellman: D.C. & Ruby Booth Celebrate the 125th Anniversary of the D.C. Booth Fish Hatchery Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 612 N Main St, Spearfish, SD

More info: https://www.matthewsopera.com/event/bellman-brown-bag-series/ On Wednesday, Aug. 4 at noon, join us at the Matthews Opera House for a special presentation from the Matthews Opera House...

Earl Jespersen Memorial 2 Person Scramble Pine Haven, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 230 Pine Haven Rd, Pine Haven, WY

2 Person Scramble 18 holes at Noon 2 Person Scramble 9 holes at 4:30 PM

Summer Reading Finale Party Spearfish, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 404 S Canyon St, Spearfish, SD

Save the date and swing on down to Spearfish City Park for our Grand Finale Event for the summer! With duck races, local animals, and our grand prize winners announced, this is sure to be a good...