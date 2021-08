All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Fleeting as the season may be, it’s truly mostly a favorite of our Vogue editors—a time we can let our hair down and take a moment to indulge in some summer fun. A stark contrast to last summer under lockdown, this time around, we’re taking the time to revisit the places and people we once took for granted. Summers in Martha’s Vineyard, or the white sandy beaches of Antigua—or like this write: the cornfields of Virginia—any excuse to take time for yourself and loved ones, is the best sort of Out Of Office.