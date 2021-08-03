Cancel
Hancock, ME

Coming soon: Hancock events

Hancock News Flash
Hancock News Flash
 5 days ago

(HANCOCK, ME) Hancock is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Hancock area:

Sullivan Community Bazaar

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1776 US-1, Sullivan, ME

Sullivan Community Bazaar, all day, Sorrento-Sullivan Recreation Center. Sponsored by Ashville Community Church. Pancake breakfast, multi-family yard sale and more. 974-6655, 974-6340 or 812-1092.

Jesup Memorial Library 41st Annual Book Sale

Bar Harbor, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 34 Mt Desert St, Bar Harbor, ME

Don't miss the 41st Jesup Memorial Library's Annual Book Sale! There are thousands of good books for sale, both new and old. Also for sale are magazines, audio-books, record albums, videos, DVD’s...

Friends of Taunton Bay/Frenchman Bay Conservancy Summer Lecture Series

Sullivan, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Wharf Rd, Sullivan, ME

"Scallop Farming Research, a Promising Fisheries Opportunity for Hancock County and Beyond," with Fiona de Koning and Alex De Koning, Acadia Aqua Farms Hear about the results of a pilot project...

Ranch Riding Shootout Non Pro

Hancock, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 769 East Side Rd, Hancock, ME

Ranch Riding Shootout Non Pro open to all breeds. 3 patterns, combined scores of Patterns 1 & 2 will determine the top 6 to move to Pattern 3. 2 Divisions walk/trot and w/t/c. Entry Fee 60.00 per...

New Shades of Blue at Tidal Falls Preserve

Hancock, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Address: Tidal Falls Rd, Hancock, ME

Bring your lawn chairs, picnic and good cheer to the annual Tidal Falls Concert Series. A favorite date among locals. Watch the seals play in the waves, and enjoy the tunes of New Shades of Blue...

Hancock News Flash

With Hancock News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

