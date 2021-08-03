Cancel
Martin, SD

Coming soon: Martin events

Martin News Beat
Martin News Beat
 5 days ago

(MARTIN, SD) Live events are lining up on the Martin calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Martin area:

Brillion SS1201 Sure Stand Seeder/packer

Martin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Brillion SS1201 Sure Stand Seeder/packer, 13’ Wide Overall, 2 Tires, Large And Small Boxes, SN: 91319

M&W 10T Little Red Wagon Grain Cart

Martin, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

M&W 10T Little Red Wagon Grain Cart, 91.5" Wheel Base, 2 Axles, 12.5L-15SL Front Tires, 12.5L-15SL Rear Tires, Clevis Hitch, 10’x9’6” Box, 12” Bin Extensions, 1 Hopper Doors, Steel Floor, Left...

Concerts in the Park - Mississippi Heat

Cody, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Musical Genre: Blues Each summer, the City of Cody hosts a weekly outdoor concert series, which attracts large audiences of locals and visitors to enjoy free, live music in our downtown City Park.

Willow Tree Festival

Gordon, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 321 N Oak St, Gordon, NE

Second Weekend - Features a variety of entertainment in the parks and community building as lively national, regional and local performers provide continuous entertainment for all ages on three...

Martin News Beat

Martin News Beat

Martin, SD
With Martin News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

