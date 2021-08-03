Cancel
Montague, MA

Live events coming up in Montague

Montague Updates
Montague Updates
 5 days ago

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are coming to Montague.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montague area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z7arV_0bGRBu3800

Historic Deerfield, Exhibits

Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

Celebrating the Fiber Arts: The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery showcases Historic Deerfield\'s important collection of fashion, needlework, and domestic...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VnmHu_0bGRBu3800

Art Naturally Series: Discover Nature Through Story and Art

Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA

Meet in the Great Hall. For adults, teens, and children ages 6 and up (accompanied by an adult). Join us for a FREE program this month in this series featuring stories and art, soaking up the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vuiGz_0bGRBu3800

8th Annual Pocumtuck Homelands Festival: A Celebration of Native American Art, Music and Cultures

Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

8th Annual Pocumtuck Homelands Festival: A Celebration of Native American Art, Music, and Cultures, Saturday, August 7, Sunday. August 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Unity Park, Turner Falls, MA. Special...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bdg9y_0bGRBu3800

Young Frankenstein

Turners Falls, Montague, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42yyg4_0bGRBu3800

Sunday Summer Stroll — Champney's Restaurant & Tavern

Deerfield, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 81 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

4:00 Tour 5:00 Dinner Enjoy a special evening walking tour of Old Main Street, followed by dinner and history trivia at Champney’s Restaurant at the Deerfield Inn. Each tour will explore a unique...

WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

