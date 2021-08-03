Live events coming up in Montague

(MONTAGUE, MA) Live events are coming to Montague.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Montague area:

Historic Deerfield, Exhibits Deerfield, MA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 80 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

Celebrating the Fiber Arts: The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery The Helen Geier Flynt Textile Gallery showcases Historic Deerfield\'s important collection of fashion, needlework, and domestic...

Art Naturally Series: Discover Nature Through Story and Art Turners Falls, Montague, MA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 2 Avenue A, Turners Falls, MA

Meet in the Great Hall. For adults, teens, and children ages 6 and up (accompanied by an adult). Join us for a FREE program this month in this series featuring stories and art, soaking up the...

8th Annual Pocumtuck Homelands Festival: A Celebration of Native American Art, Music and Cultures Turners Falls, Montague, MA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

8th Annual Pocumtuck Homelands Festival: A Celebration of Native American Art, Music, and Cultures, Saturday, August 7, Sunday. August 8, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., Unity Park, Turner Falls, MA. Special...

Young Frankenstein Turners Falls, Montague, MA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 110 Industrial Blvd, Turners Falls, MA

From the creators of the record-breaking Broadway sensation, The Producers, comes this monster new musical comedy. The comedy genius, Mel Brooks, adapts his legendarily funny film into a brilliant...

Sunday Summer Stroll — Champney's Restaurant & Tavern Deerfield, MA

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 81 Old Main St, Deerfield, MA

4:00 Tour 5:00 Dinner Enjoy a special evening walking tour of Old Main Street, followed by dinner and history trivia at Champney’s Restaurant at the Deerfield Inn. Each tour will explore a unique...