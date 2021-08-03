Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elkhart, KS

Live events on the horizon in Elkhart

Posted by 
Elkhart Bulletin
Elkhart Bulletin
 5 days ago

(ELKHART, KS) Live events are coming to Elkhart.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkhart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kgqX9_0bGRBpdV00

Planning for the Future

Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Learn how to plan for your future and start saving today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TbM9r_0bGRBpdV00

BBQ Bash & Draw Down

Goodwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The BBQ Bash & Draw Down is back! Have some fun and help the Goodwell Booster Club support the kids. Do you have what is takes to win the cook off? Contact Erica at (806) 339- 2718! Would you...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yZEDW_0bGRBpdV00

2021 Morton County Mud Run

Elkhart, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 625 Colorado St, Elkhart, KS

Mud slinging good time! Drivers meeting at 8am. Event starts at 9am

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e7hYG_0bGRBpdV00

Auction : GUYMON ANTIQUES & MORE ON 54 PART 2. GUYMON, Oklahoma OK

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

GUYMON ANTIQUES & MORE ON 54 SESSION 2. THIS AUCITON WILL CONTAIN LOT 801-1301.DESCRIPTIONS WILL BE ADDED IN TODAY & TOMMORROW. PICKUP WILL BE SATURDAY & SUNDAY 8/7 & 8/8/2021SHIPPING IS...

Learn More

6th Annual Customer Appreciation Cookout

Elkhart, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 625 Colorado St, Elkhart, KS

EPICTOUCH and TCEC will service hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and water.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Elkhart Bulletin

Elkhart Bulletin

Elkhart, KS
13
Followers
145
Post
604
Views
ABOUT

With Elkhart Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Colorado State
City
Elkhart, KS
State
Oklahoma State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Antiques#Hamburgers#The Goodwell Booster Club#Guymon Antiques More#Auciton#Today Tommorrow#Ks Epictouch#Tcec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy