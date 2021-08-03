Live events on the horizon in Elkhart

(ELKHART, KS) Live events are coming to Elkhart.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Elkhart:

Planning for the Future Guymon, OK | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 North Oklahoma Street, Guymon, OK 73942

Learn how to plan for your future and start saving today.

BBQ Bash & Draw Down Goodwell, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

The BBQ Bash & Draw Down is back! Have some fun and help the Goodwell Booster Club support the kids. Do you have what is takes to win the cook off? Contact Erica at (806) 339- 2718! Would you...

2021 Morton County Mud Run Elkhart, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 625 Colorado St, Elkhart, KS

Mud slinging good time! Drivers meeting at 8am. Event starts at 9am

Auction : GUYMON ANTIQUES & MORE ON 54 PART 2. GUYMON, Oklahoma OK Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

GUYMON ANTIQUES & MORE ON 54 SESSION 2. THIS AUCITON WILL CONTAIN LOT 801-1301.DESCRIPTIONS WILL BE ADDED IN TODAY & TOMMORROW. PICKUP WILL BE SATURDAY & SUNDAY 8/7 & 8/8/2021SHIPPING IS...

6th Annual Customer Appreciation Cookout Elkhart, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 625 Colorado St, Elkhart, KS

EPICTOUCH and TCEC will service hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, cookies and water.