Live events coming up in Fairplay

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Fairplay is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairplay area:

History Inspiring Art: Friends & Family Ranch Day Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 37612 CO-9, Fairplay, CO

Explore all upcoming basic art events in Hartsel, find information & tickets for upcoming basic art events happening in Hartsel.

C4 Film Fest — FREIGHT Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO

This unique film fest will be hosted outside if weather allows. Fabulous! All proceeds will go to the Cloud City Conservation Center as in years past.

Schedule Change - Late Summer Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 326 E 7th St, Leadville, CO

It's our late summer schedule change! There's still plenty of great riding ahead, please check our website for fall and winter schedules as well as our special rides! All Aboard!

Sheep Mountain Endurance Run Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Make no mistake, the elevation profile for The Sheep Mountain 50 mile and 50k are docile looking. However, the average elevation of over 10,500’ and copious amounts of aggressive terrain, will see...

Volunteer work day at the Como Depot and Roundhouse Como, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 17 6th St, Como, CO

Volunteer work Saturday. If you are interesting in becoming involved in work days or other Denver, South Park, & Pacific Historical Society events, please contact us! In 2021, we will be focusing...