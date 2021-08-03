Cancel
Fairplay, CO

Live events coming up in Fairplay

Fairplay News Watch
Fairplay News Watch
 5 days ago

(FAIRPLAY, CO) Fairplay is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Fairplay area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDXaP_0bGRBn7H00

History Inspiring Art: Friends & Family Ranch Day

Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 37612 CO-9, Fairplay, CO

Explore all upcoming basic art events in Hartsel, find information & tickets for upcoming basic art events happening in Hartsel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45p6dS_0bGRBn7H00

C4 Film Fest — FREIGHT

Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 320 E 9th St, Leadville, CO

This unique film fest will be hosted outside if weather allows. Fabulous! All proceeds will go to the Cloud City Conservation Center as in years past.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HNUI1_0bGRBn7H00

Schedule Change - Late Summer

Leadville, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 PM

Address: 326 E 7th St, Leadville, CO

It's our late summer schedule change! There's still plenty of great riding ahead, please check our website for fall and winter schedules as well as our special rides! All Aboard!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YaQR1_0bGRBn7H00

Sheep Mountain Endurance Run

Fairplay, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Make no mistake, the elevation profile for The Sheep Mountain 50 mile and 50k are docile looking. However, the average elevation of over 10,500’ and copious amounts of aggressive terrain, will see...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fTnig_0bGRBn7H00

Volunteer work day at the Como Depot and Roundhouse

Como, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 17 6th St, Como, CO

Volunteer work Saturday. If you are interesting in becoming involved in work days or other Denver, South Park, & Pacific Historical Society events, please contact us! In 2021, we will be focusing...

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay News Watch

Fairplay, CO
