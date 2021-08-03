Cancel
Boron, CA

What’s up Boron: Local events calendar

Boron Today
Boron Today
 5 days ago

(BORON, CA) Live events are coming to Boron.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Boron area:

LA FAME STUDIOS FREE TRIAL CLASS

Helendale, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 15055 Vista Road, Helendale, CA 92342

Dance for all ages Open enrollment and free trial class every first Saturday from 12 to 4

East Kern Historical Society Meetings Are Back!

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 10221 Heather Ave, California City, CA

EKHS Meeting and Potluck If you are interested in attending one of these awesome potlucks and socializing events, Save The Dates! Meetings take place every fourth Thursday of the month. (Until...

2021 LCTC _ Mojave

Mojave, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Address: 1434 Flight Line, Mojave, CA

2021 LCTC _ Mojave is on Facebook. To connect with 2021 LCTC _ Mojave, join Facebook today.

CAPTAIN'S SUMMIT EXPO 2021

Cantil, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 03:00 AM

Address: 13144 Munsey Rd, Cantil, CA

The "Captain's Summit Expo" Memorial Day Weekend to be held in the Mojave Desert, Oct 28,29,30 and 31 2021. Qapla' and Welcome...It is another Glorious Day for the Empire! The Inaugural The...

Mastering Project Management

California City, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

This Oxford Mastering Project Management training seminar demonstrates the practice of project management hard and soft skills. It provides a range of tools and techniques that project managers...

Boron Today

Boron Today

Boron, CA
With Boron Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

