Wrangell events calendar

(WRANGELL, AK) Live events are lining up on the Wrangell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wrangell:

Wrangell Community Market Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

Season: Year Round Market Hours: February 6 - December 4, 20211st Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Holiday Market December 18, 2021 at 10am - 1pm Location: The Nolan

10th Annual “By The Sea” Arts & Seafood Festival Coffman Cove, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Come join us for our 10th annual Festival celebrating the arts & seafood!

WAVE Board Meeting Petersburg, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1103 S Nordic Dr Suite B, Petersburg, AK

WAVE Board meeting meets every other month at 530. for details please visit petersburgwave.org/events

Blood Drive Petersburg, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 N 3rd St, Petersburg, AK

Come donate to make a difference. Blood Bank of Alaska and Petersburg Medical Center are hosting a blood drive in the Community Center Gymnasium. Remember to eat well before donation, stay...