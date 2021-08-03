Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wrangell Journal

Wrangell events calendar

Posted by 
Wrangell Journal
Wrangell Journal
 5 days ago

(WRANGELL, AK) Live events are lining up on the Wrangell calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wrangell:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N3aKo_0bGRBjaN00

Wrangell Community Market

Wrangell, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 296 Campbell Dr, Wrangell, AK

Season: Year Round Market Hours: February 6 - December 4, 20211st Saturdays, 10am - 1pm Holiday Market December 18, 2021 at 10am - 1pm Location: The Nolan

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MjFlJ_0bGRBjaN00

10th Annual “By The Sea” Arts & Seafood Festival

Coffman Cove, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Come join us for our 10th annual Festival celebrating the arts & seafood!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09smUM_0bGRBjaN00

WAVE Board Meeting

Petersburg, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:30 PM

Address: 1103 S Nordic Dr Suite B, Petersburg, AK

WAVE Board meeting meets every other month at 530. for details please visit petersburgwave.org/events

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nHJH9_0bGRBjaN00

Blood Drive

Petersburg, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 500 N 3rd St, Petersburg, AK

Come donate to make a difference. Blood Bank of Alaska and Petersburg Medical Center are hosting a blood drive in the Community Center Gymnasium. Remember to eat well before donation, stay...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Wrangell Journal

Wrangell Journal

Wrangell, AK
4
Followers
128
Post
409
Views
ABOUT

With Wrangell Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seafood#Wrangell#Wrangell#Campbell Dr#Ak Wave Board#Ak Come#Blood Bank Of Alaska#Petersburg Medical Center
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy