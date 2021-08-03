Live events coming up in Jeffersonville

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

FCRWC Annual Legacy Reception Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1240 US-22, Washington Court House, OH

Our inaugural Legacy Reception was held in 2020 commemorating the 100th Anniversary the Ratification of the 19th Amendment - "The Women's Right to Vote" with Supreme Court Justice Sharon...

The "Wright" Run Against Drugs 2021 Washington Court House, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Eyeman Park Drive, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Come get colorful, listen to an awesome DJ, and help us raise money to support the continued drug education for the youth of our community.

Diabetic Support Group Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Diabetic Evening Support Group Location FCMH Medical Arts Building 2 Room: MAB2 Classroom Registration Info: Group Numbers are limited due to COVID-19,

Farm to Fork Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 E East St, Washington Court House, OH

The 5th Annual Farm to Fork Dinner will feature locally raised meats and homemade desserts, and the committee is excited to be bringing back the Celebrity Chef Competition. Local chefs will be...

The Great Biker Scavenger Hunt 2021 Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Starting and ending at the American Legion in Washington CH, OH, The Great Biker Scavenger Hunt will send you on a fun filled adventure throughout central Ohio in Fayette and surrounding counties...