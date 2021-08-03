Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Jeffersonville, OH

Live events coming up in Jeffersonville

Posted by 
Jeffersonville Times
Jeffersonville Times
 5 days ago

(JEFFERSONVILLE, OH) Live events are lining up on the Jeffersonville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Jeffersonville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S5tFG_0bGRBihe00

FCRWC Annual Legacy Reception

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 1240 US-22, Washington Court House, OH

Our inaugural Legacy Reception was held in 2020 commemorating the 100th Anniversary the Ratification of the 19th Amendment - "The Women's Right to Vote" with Supreme Court Justice Sharon...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wylq3_0bGRBihe00

The "Wright" Run Against Drugs 2021

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: Eyeman Park Drive, Washington Court House, OH 43160

Come get colorful, listen to an awesome DJ, and help us raise money to support the continued drug education for the youth of our community.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kUQpw_0bGRBihe00

Diabetic Support Group

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Diabetic Evening Support Group Location FCMH Medical Arts Building 2 Room: MAB2 Classroom Registration Info: Group Numbers are limited due to COVID-19,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07roMi_0bGRBihe00

Farm to Fork

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 101 E East St, Washington Court House, OH

The 5th Annual Farm to Fork Dinner will feature locally raised meats and homemade desserts, and the committee is excited to be bringing back the Celebrity Chef Competition. Local chefs will be...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KSa80_0bGRBihe00

The Great Biker Scavenger Hunt 2021

Washington Court House, OH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Starting and ending at the American Legion in Washington CH, OH, The Great Biker Scavenger Hunt will send you on a fun filled adventure throughout central Ohio in Fayette and surrounding counties...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville Times

Jeffersonville, OH
30
Followers
200
Post
899
Views
ABOUT

With Jeffersonville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Washington Court House, OH
City
Fayette, OH
City
Jeffersonville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#The American Legion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy