Stratford, TX

What’s up Stratford: Local events calendar

Posted by 
Stratford Times
Stratford Times
 5 days ago

(STRATFORD, TX) Stratford has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stratford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OsUFI_0bGRBhov00

Coronado Varsity Football @ Dumas

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 411 Miller Ave, Dumas, TX

The Dumas (TX) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Coronado (Lubbock, TX) on Friday, August 13 @ 1p.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b4pVK_0bGRBhov00

Museum Day

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 1820 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

Museum Day is an annual event sponsored by the Window on the Plains Museum. Due to Covid-19, some of the events normally held may not happen, so be sure to check their website close to the event...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QTp0w_0bGRBhov00

Planning for the Future

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 N Oklahoma St, Guymon, OK

Learn how to plan for your future and start saving today. About this Event We've got Sally Hawkins from the BOP presenting on how to plan for retirement. Whether you want to challenge yourself and...

Tying Knots - Crafterwork

Guymon, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1718 N Oklahoma St, Guymon, OK

Macramé- the art of knotting cord or string in patterns to make decorative articles. About this Event Have fun tying string in knots rather than yourself as you hang out with other crafters and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egq88_0bGRBhov00

Car Show / Sip & Shop

Dumas, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 1101 S Dumas Ave, Dumas, TX

If you are interested in signing up, please visit: https://moorecountycrime.com/car-show

Stratford Times

Stratford Times

Stratford, TX
