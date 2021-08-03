Cancel
Stuart, IA

Stuart calendar: Events coming up

Stuart News Alert
Stuart News Alert
 5 days ago

(STUART, IA) Stuart is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stuart:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RgEJB_0bGRBgwC00

Guthrie County Farm to Table Event

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Join others from the area to enjoy an evening of food, fun, and socializing with others. Guthrie County Farm Bureau & Guthrie County Corn Growers have partnered together to bring this event to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yeh7f_0bGRBgwC00

Panorama Days Bingo sponsored by GCSB

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 115 W Main St, Panora, IA

Join the GCSB team during Panorama Days to play bingo and escape the heat! We will be set up in the Vet's Auditorium Activity Center.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XkwzH_0bGRBgwC00

Season Championship

Stuart, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 703 NW 7th St, Stuart, IA

Presented by : Karl Chevrolet Stuart, Anita Lumber CompanyWeekly Classes:Karl Chevrolet Stuart VIP Contractors ModifedsAffordable Quality Exteriors Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kuQpm_0bGRBgwC00

Matt Woods/Avey Grouws Band | Levitt AMP Earlham Music Series

Earlham, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: Earlham, IA

FREE and family-friendly! Bring a blanket/lawn chair; food vendor on site (vendors must be pre-approved); outside food and beverages welcomed! Sign language interpreter for every headliner! See...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o1vvd_0bGRBgwC00

Dance Shop and Registration 2021/2022 Panora Location

Panora, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 310 W Main St, Panora, IA

Registration for the upcoming 2021/2022 dance and tumbling season. Dance shop provided by Mark's Dance Wear. Location: Panora Studio You may also like the following events from Main Street Dance...

