What’s up Superior: Local events calendar
(SUPERIOR, NE) Superior is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Superior:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Events happening in Guide Rock on Sunday, 22nd August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Guide Rock like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 124 N Commercial St, Mankato, KS
Annual Friends of Mankato City Parks Car Show Fundraiser is to help promote the City Park and Community. The event begins at 9:30 for Registration, pre-registration forms will be on Facebook at...
Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM
Come join us at this great hidden beautiful little gem “On The Brix” Wine Bar in the newly renovated historic district of Red Cloud, Ne for some great live music. $15 at the door and $10 for wine...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Event: NE Approved 4D Run Date: August 22, 2021 Time: TBA Location: Guide Rock, NE Description: Summer Sizzle Open 4D Jackpot * Exhibitions TBA * Order of Events: TBA * Barrel EF - TBA ...
Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM
Address: 1141 NE-78, Guide Rock, NE
THE LAST OF 10 AUCTIONS FOR THE GEORGE AND ROXANNE HOIT COLLECTION. THANK YOU FOR PURCHASING IN THE FAMILIES AUCTIONS.
