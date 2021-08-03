What’s up Superior: Local events calendar

(SUPERIOR, NE) Superior is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Superior:

2021 Summer Sizzle $1500* Added Open Jackpot Guide Rock, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Events happening in Guide Rock on Sunday, 22nd August 2021 information about Upcoming events in Guide Rock like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Friends of Mankato City Parks Car Show/Fundraiser Mankato, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 124 N Commercial St, Mankato, KS

Annual Friends of Mankato City Parks Car Show Fundraiser is to help promote the City Park and Community. The event begins at 9:30 for Registration, pre-registration forms will be on Facebook at...

Live On The Brix Red Cloud, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 08:30 PM

Come join us at this great hidden beautiful little gem “On The Brix” Wine Bar in the newly renovated historic district of Red Cloud, Ne for some great live music. $15 at the door and $10 for wine...

NE Approved 4D Run August 22, 2021 Guide Rock, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Event: NE Approved 4D Run Date: August 22, 2021 Time: TBA Location: Guide Rock, NE Description: Summer Sizzle Open 4D Jackpot * Exhibitions TBA * Order of Events: TBA * Barrel EF - TBA ...

Auction : HOIT COLLECTION #10. Guide Rock, Nebraska NE Guide Rock, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1141 NE-78, Guide Rock, NE

THE LAST OF 10 AUCTIONS FOR THE GEORGE AND ROXANNE HOIT COLLECTION. THANK YOU FOR PURCHASING IN THE FAMILIES AUCTIONS.