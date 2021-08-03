Cancel
Oberlin, KS

Oberlin events coming up

Oberlin News Watch
Oberlin News Watch
 5 days ago

(OBERLIN, KS) Oberlin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Oberlin area:

Annual Backpack Giveaway and Resource Fair

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

The local Salvation Army chapter and local agencies will be at McCook Christian Church from 3:00 - 5:00pm on Wednesday, August 4 for our annual backpack giveaway and resource fair. Families with...

Welcome to Medicare

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 1205 E 3rd St, McCook, NE

Medicare can be a complicated topic. Worst yet, there is a lot of misinformation that can lead to decisions that may result in penalty and a delay of benefits. To avoid mistakes, you are invited...

Celebrate Recovery Family Night

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

Join us Tuesday, August 3 from 7pm to 9pm at McCook Christian Church as we gather for worship, a short message, and support as we kick off Celebrate Recovery! Celebrate Recovery is a 12-step...

ServSafe Manager Training - McCook

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: W 5th, McCook, NE

ServSafe Manager® is a nationally recognized food safety training and certification program established by the National Restaurant Association. This training provides the latest science-based...

Community Fishing Event – McCook, Red Willow Reservoir

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 72718 Trail 2, McCook, NE

Sponsored by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, events will be held at venues across the state. Look for the Family Fishing Trailer, where loaner rods and reels, bait and fishing instruction...

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin News Watch

Oberlin, KS
