Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Niland, CA

Events on the Niland calendar

Posted by 
Niland Dispatch
Niland Dispatch
 5 days ago

(NILAND, CA) Niland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vQyiD_0bGRBbWZ00

Hip Hop (Ages 6-9) - Mecca, CA 2021

Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 91275 66th Ave, Mecca, CA

Description Your child will have fun learning how to dance. This class teaches movement and coordination. It's a great way for children to learn basic hip hop and fitness movements in a fun and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UMflY_0bGRBbWZ00

Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake

Imperial, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 247 S Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA

Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake is on Facebook. To connect with Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake, join Facebook today.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpaB8_0bGRBbWZ00

"Banda Renovacion! Super Bailazo Sabado 07 de Agosto en Coachella Ca"

Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Super Bailazo Coachella Ca Also check out other Music Events in Coachella , Entertainment Events in Coachella

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKims_0bGRBbWZ00

DMHS Class of 2011 Reunion

Coachella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM

Address: 86105 Vista del Sur, Coachella, CA 92236

Join us to celebrate our Class of 2011 10-year reunion! Featuring music by Los Garza’z, entertainment, food, and open bar!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vhP60_0bGRBbWZ00

Balance & Stretch

Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

This class will combine the fundamentals of static and gentle stretch, mobility and balance.\n

Learn More

Comments / 0

Niland Dispatch

Niland Dispatch

Niland, CA
32
Followers
157
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Niland Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coachella, CA
Government
City
Coachella, CA
Niland, CA
Government
Coachella, CA
Entertainment
City
Mecca, CA
City
Indio, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Niland, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Other Music#Fitness#Imperial#Music Events
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy