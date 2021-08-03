Events on the Niland calendar
(NILAND, CA) Niland has a full slate of live events coming up.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:
Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM
Address: 91275 66th Ave, Mecca, CA
Description Your child will have fun learning how to dance. This class teaches movement and coordination. It's a great way for children to learn basic hip hop and fitness movements in a fun and...
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM
Address: 247 S Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA
Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake is on Facebook. To connect with Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake, join Facebook today.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM
Super Bailazo Coachella Ca Also check out other Music Events in Coachella , Entertainment Events in Coachella
Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM
Address: 86105 Vista del Sur, Coachella, CA 92236
Join us to celebrate our Class of 2011 10-year reunion! Featuring music by Los Garza’z, entertainment, food, and open bar!
Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM
Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA
This class will combine the fundamentals of static and gentle stretch, mobility and balance.\n
