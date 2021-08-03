Events on the Niland calendar

(NILAND, CA) Niland has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Niland:

Hip Hop (Ages 6-9) - Mecca, CA 2021 Mecca, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: 91275 66th Ave, Mecca, CA

Description Your child will have fun learning how to dance. This class teaches movement and coordination. It's a great way for children to learn basic hip hop and fitness movements in a fun and...

Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake Imperial, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Address: 247 S Imperial Ave, Imperial, CA

Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake is on Facebook. To connect with Sierras Backpack Trek - Saddlebag Lake, join Facebook today.

"Banda Renovacion! Super Bailazo Sabado 07 de Agosto en Coachella Ca" Coachella, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Super Bailazo Coachella Ca Also check out other Music Events in Coachella , Entertainment Events in Coachella

DMHS Class of 2011 Reunion Coachella, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 11:59 PM

Address: 86105 Vista del Sur, Coachella, CA 92236

Join us to celebrate our Class of 2011 10-year reunion! Featuring music by Los Garza’z, entertainment, food, and open bar!

Balance & Stretch Indio, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 02:00 AM

Address: 81420 N Sun City Blvd, Indio, CA

This class will combine the fundamentals of static and gentle stretch, mobility and balance.

