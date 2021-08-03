Cook events coming soon

(COOK, MN) Cook is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Cook area:

Farm Yoga w/ Connie Cook, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Slow Yoga for Fun at the Farm offers a unique opportunity to play unwind, stretch and interact with the animals while practicing yoga! Connie will lead us through a sequence of basic stretches and...

Sunsets Music Series - Ron E. Cash Tower, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Address: 1430 Bois Forte Rd, Tower, MN

Join us at Fortune Bay for our FREE outdoor summer music series! We are featuring local bands, will have a small outdoor bar, and Street Tacos and Eats will have their food truck parked here...

Native Hoop Dance & Music with Orville Councillor Orr, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 13090 Westley Dr, Orr, MN

Orville is a hoop dancer, traditional dancer, Pow Wow singer, musician and cultural educator from Naicatchewenin First Nation Ontario Canada. You may also like the following events from KBFT 89.9...

Story time with Librarian Anna Mountain Iron, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 07:15 AM

Address: 8520 Park Ridge Dr, Mountain Iron, MN

Mt Iron Librarian Anna will be visiting each classroom for a special story time!

National Night Out Mountain Iron, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Mountain Iron is hosting National Night Out on Thursday, August 5th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Please come join us for this community event!