Stamford, NY

Stamford calendar: Coming events

Stamford Post
 5 days ago

(STAMFORD, NY) Stamford is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Stamford:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ug5b0_0bGRBXwX00

Picnic At East Branch Farms

Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 52234 NY-30, Roxbury, NY

A Korean-style picnic (피크닉) dinner set on the open, private fields of a biodynamic farm specializing in organic Kimchi in Roxbury, NY. About this event WHAT For $35 per person, you will receive a...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3RhZ_0bGRBXwX00

August 21: Kyshona

Roxbury, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:30 PM

Saturday, August 21, 7:30p at the Roxbury Arts Center 5025 Vega Mountain Road, Roxbury NY Tickets: Students & Seniors: $17 / General: $19 / Gate: $24 Youth: ages 9 & under are free. Please call...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DF0jE_0bGRBXwX00

Dressage Clinic WVH Summer Series III

Stamford, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 385 Blackberry St, Stamford, NY

Date/Time Date(s) - 08/17/2021 - 08/18/2021 10:00 am - 4:00 pm Location Willowview Hill Farm Categories

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EroSW_0bGRBXwX00

The Happy Dog

Gilboa, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 193 Stryker Rd, Gilboa, NY

The Happy Dog is a sound zoo. Live shows can take on an improvisational spirit that may swing between any of their influences ranging from the Talking Heads to Bob Marley to the Beatles to the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TOw9l_0bGRBXwX00

1-on-1 Instruction - Evolve GT NYST — RideHVMC - Premier Motorcycle Track Experience Provider

Jefferson, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 396 Zimmerman Rd, Jefferson, NY

Receive 1-on-1 on track instruction from MotoAmerica racer and JP43 Training coach Corey Alexander. Days include a full day of riding together with video review of each session. This is the best...

Stamford, NY
With Stamford Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

