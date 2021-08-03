Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cordova Digest

Cordova events calendar

Posted by 
Cordova Digest
Cordova Digest
 5 days ago

(CORDOVA, AK) Cordova has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cordova:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4NzY_0bGRBW3o00

Moms, Pops & Tots Storytime

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

Native Village of Eyak hosts story time each week at 10 a.m. Thursdays via Teams. Register in advance to receive the Zoom invite where you and your child can listen to a story and then share your...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16bBIY_0bGRBW3o00

Pajama read along

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 601 1st St, Cordova, AK

The Cordova Public Library hosts a digital “read along” with Anna Hernandez starting at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays each week on Instagram @cordovapubliclibraryreads. Content is geared towards...

Learn More

Knit & Lit Book Club

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

Join others for book discussions, knitting and other handicrafts via Zoom at 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Anna Hernandez at anna@cordovalibrary.org.

Learn More

Net Loft virtual handcrafting

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

The Net Loft hosts a virtual handcraft gathering at noon on Wednesdays. Follow the link us04web.zoom.us/j/342228580, Meeting ID: 342 228 580 and sign in on Zoom to join the group from your home...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RJlkC_0bGRBW3o00

Live Gospel Music

Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 602 Chase Ave, Cordova, AK

Join Belle Mickleson from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to play live gospel music for Cordova Community Medical Center residents. Open to those who are fully vaccinated. Masks required.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Cordova Digest

Cordova Digest

Cordova, AK
4
Followers
40
Post
110
Views
ABOUT

With Cordova Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loft#Live Events#Thu Nov 11#Instagram#Ak Join#Chase Ave
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy