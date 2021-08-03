Cordova events calendar

(CORDOVA, AK) Cordova has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Cordova:

Moms, Pops & Tots Storytime Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 11:00 AM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

Native Village of Eyak hosts story time each week at 10 a.m. Thursdays via Teams. Register in advance to receive the Zoom invite where you and your child can listen to a story and then share your...

Pajama read along Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 PM

Address: 601 1st St, Cordova, AK

The Cordova Public Library hosts a digital “read along” with Anna Hernandez starting at 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays each week on Instagram @cordovapubliclibraryreads. Content is geared towards...

Knit & Lit Book Club Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

Join others for book discussions, knitting and other handicrafts via Zoom at 7 p.m. on the last Wednesday of each month. For more information, contact Anna Hernandez at anna@cordovalibrary.org.

Net Loft virtual handcrafting Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 110 Nicholoff Way, Cordova, AK

The Net Loft hosts a virtual handcraft gathering at noon on Wednesdays. Follow the link us04web.zoom.us/j/342228580, Meeting ID: 342 228 580 and sign in on Zoom to join the group from your home...

Live Gospel Music Cordova, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 06:30 PM

Address: 602 Chase Ave, Cordova, AK

Join Belle Mickleson from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Mondays to play live gospel music for Cordova Community Medical Center residents. Open to those who are fully vaccinated. Masks required.