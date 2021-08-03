Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bowman, ND

Live events on the horizon in Bowman

Posted by 
Bowman Voice
Bowman Voice
 5 days ago

(BOWMAN, ND) Bowman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bowman area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K9hTV_0bGRBVB500

Movie Night in the Park - New England

New England, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Main St, New England, ND

Disney's Raya & the Last Dragon Wednesday August 11th, New England High School Football Field 6pm Concessions by New England Public School 7:30/8pm Movie Time

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZZhd4_0bGRBVB500

Amidon County Fair

Amidon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come dance the night away to some great ole classic rock and classic country favorites!! ❤️🍀❤️

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dozLn_0bGRBVB500

Hettinger Rodeo

Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Address : Adams County Fairgrounds Hettinger ND Phone : 701-567-2531 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-567-2690

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kGLgf_0bGRBVB500

Smokehouse 85

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 N Main St, Bowman, ND

Smokehouse 85 at Smokehouse 85, 22 South Main Street, Bowman, ND 58623, Bowman, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 07:00 pm

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mCACk_0bGRBVB500

NHSRA BADLANDS LEGACY RODEO

Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

Patriot Vegas December 1 - 12, 2021 Patriot Fort Worth February 25 - March 6, 2022 Hooey Jr. Patriot Rodeo February 25 - March 6, 2022

Learn More

Comments / 0

Bowman Voice

Bowman Voice

Bowman, ND
8
Followers
143
Post
519
Views
ABOUT

With Bowman Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hettinger, ND
City
Bowman, ND
City
New England, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Classic Rock#Nd Disney#Raya The#New England Public School#Sun Oct 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy