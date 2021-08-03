Live events on the horizon in Bowman

(BOWMAN, ND) Bowman is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Bowman area:

Movie Night in the Park - New England New England, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 1200 Main St, New England, ND

Disney's Raya & the Last Dragon Wednesday August 11th, New England High School Football Field 6pm Concessions by New England Public School 7:30/8pm Movie Time

Amidon County Fair Amidon, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Come dance the night away to some great ole classic rock and classic country favorites!! ❤️🍀❤️

Hettinger Rodeo Hettinger, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 120 S Main St, Hettinger, ND

Address : Adams County Fairgrounds Hettinger ND Phone : 701-567-2531 (Always call and confirm events.) Fax : 701-567-2690

Smokehouse 85 Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 103 N Main St, Bowman, ND

Smokehouse 85 at Smokehouse 85, 22 South Main Street, Bowman, ND 58623, Bowman, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 07:00 pm

NHSRA BADLANDS LEGACY RODEO Bowman, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 12 Hwy 12 East, Bowman, ND

Patriot Vegas December 1 - 12, 2021 Patriot Fort Worth February 25 - March 6, 2022 Hooey Jr. Patriot Rodeo February 25 - March 6, 2022