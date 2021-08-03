Live events on the horizon in Edison
(EDISON, GA) Live events are coming to Edison.
With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.
Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Edison:
Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM
Address: 200 Sherman Rd, Blakely, GA
2,658 Followers, 376 Following, 82 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from Precision Rifle Expo (@precisionrifleexpo)
Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 PM
Address: 14105 GA-200, Damascus, GA
The Southwest Georgia Academy (Damascus, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) on Monday, August 9 @ 4p.
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM
Address: 1273 S Main St, Blakely, GA
Hughes Bar & Billiards will be holding our In-House 9-Ball Singles Tournament on Saturday July 24th. $20 players fee per person. Payout for 1st and 2nd place. Double Elimination. Doors Open at...
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM
Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM
Address: 71 pines avenue, Blakely, GA 39823
Shar Week 2021 w/ Plies Blakely Georgia Saturday August 21st @Cocos Lounge 2.0
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM
Address: 179 North Main St, Dawson, GA 39842
Headliner: Barbara Carlyle straight off Tiffany Haddish "THEY READY" Featuring: Robin Ann Co-Featuring: Sami3
Comments / 0