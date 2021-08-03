Cancel
Edison, GA

Live events on the horizon in Edison

Edison Post
 5 days ago

(EDISON, GA) Live events are coming to Edison.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Edison:

Precision Rifle Expo

Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 200 Sherman Rd, Blakely, GA

2,658 Followers, 376 Following, 82 Posts - See Instagram photos and videos from Precision Rifle Expo (@precisionrifleexpo)

Bulloch Academy Varsity Softball @ SGA

Damascus, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 02:45 PM

Address: 14105 GA-200, Damascus, GA

The Southwest Georgia Academy (Damascus, GA) varsity softball team has a home non-conference game vs. Bulloch Academy (Statesboro, GA) on Monday, August 9 @ 4p.

In-House 9-Ball Singles Tournament

Blakely, GA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 PM

Address: 1273 S Main St, Blakely, GA

Hughes Bar & Billiards will be holding our In-House 9-Ball Singles Tournament on Saturday July 24th. $20 players fee per person. Payout for 1st and 2nd place. Double Elimination. Doors Open at...

SHAR WEEK w/PLIES PERFORMING LIVE

Blakely, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 71 pines avenue, Blakely, GA 39823

Shar Week 2021 w/ Plies Blakely Georgia Saturday August 21st @Cocos Lounge 2.0

Labor Day Weekend (FUNNY BUSINESS FRIDAY)

Dawson, GA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 179 North Main St, Dawson, GA 39842

Headliner: Barbara Carlyle straight off Tiffany Haddish "THEY READY" Featuring: Robin Ann Co-Featuring: Sami3

Edison Post

Edison, GA
With Edison Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

