Events on the Preston calendar

(PRESTON, MN) Preston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

Preston – Why Treaties Matter Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 21071 County Rd 118, Preston, MN

"Why Treaties Matter: Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations” explores relationships between Dakota and Ojibwe Indian Nations and the U.S. government in this place we now call Minnesota.

Summer High Ropes Challenge at Eagle Bluff Lanesboro, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 28097 Goodview Dr, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Experience the thrill of a high ropes course with friends and family!

Rhythm By The River Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

See you in 2021! We will be having LIVE music at Trailhead Park on the 2nd Thursday in June

MicroMania Midget Wrestling: Fountain,MN at Beaver Bottoms Saloon Fountain, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 98 Main Street, Fountain, MN 55935

MicroMania Midget Wrestling debuts at Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, Minnesota Saturday August 7th, 2021

Learn about the Treaty of Mendota! Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 21899 Co Rd 118, Preston, MN

Indigenous People lived in the valley now called Forestville long before European settlers moved here. Katrina Phillips, an enrolled member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and...