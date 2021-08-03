Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Preston, MN

Events on the Preston calendar

Posted by 
Preston News Flash
Preston News Flash
 5 days ago

(PRESTON, MN) Preston has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Preston:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xfsjX_0bGRBSWu00

Preston – Why Treaties Matter

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 21071 County Rd 118, Preston, MN

"Why Treaties Matter: Self-Government in the Dakota and Ojibwe Nations” explores relationships between Dakota and Ojibwe Indian Nations and the U.S. government in this place we now call Minnesota.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UdIz7_0bGRBSWu00

Summer High Ropes Challenge at Eagle Bluff

Lanesboro, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 28097 Goodview Dr, Lanesboro, MN 55949

Experience the thrill of a high ropes course with friends and family!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RRRGB_0bGRBSWu00

Rhythm By The River

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 05:00 PM

See you in 2021! We will be having LIVE music at Trailhead Park on the 2nd Thursday in June

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xrxoU_0bGRBSWu00

MicroMania Midget Wrestling: Fountain,MN at Beaver Bottoms Saloon

Fountain, MN | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 98 Main Street, Fountain, MN 55935

MicroMania Midget Wrestling debuts at Beaver Bottoms Saloon in Fountain, Minnesota Saturday August 7th, 2021

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23uwF2_0bGRBSWu00

Learn about the Treaty of Mendota!

Preston, MN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Address: 21899 Co Rd 118, Preston, MN

Indigenous People lived in the valley now called Forestville long before European settlers moved here. Katrina Phillips, an enrolled member of the Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe and...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Preston News Flash

Preston News Flash

Preston, MN
8
Followers
178
Post
503
Views
ABOUT

With Preston News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Dakota, MN
Preston, MN
Government
City
Lanesboro, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Fountain, MN
City
Preston, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Ojibwe Nations#Ojibwe Indian Nations#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Nashville, TNNashville Scene

Hathorne to Host Live Music, and Kisser Extends Its Run at Patterson House

West Nashville’s Hathorne continues to reinvent itself as a dining and entertainment destination. Already known for excellent food and drink, Hathorne has also hosted many fun pop-up dining opportunities for local food entrepreneurs. And now, they’re getting into the music business — at least for one night. On Monday, Aug....

Comments / 0

Community Policy