Events on the Syracuse calendar

(SYRACUSE, KS) Live events are coming to Syracuse.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Syracuse:

Grant County Home Products Dinner Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1000 W Patterson Ave, Ulysses, KS

Enjoy a dinner of locally grown and prepared foods along with an evening of entertainment. Menu consists of BBQ Beef, Scalloped Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Candied Squash, Sweet Corn, Cherry Tomatoes...

Private Cheri - Ulysses, KS 2021 Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:40 AM

Address: 204 E Wheat Ave, Ulysses, KS

Description We're sorry, but Internet registration is not allowed for this activity. Please call the business office at 356-4233 or stop by 204 E Wheat for more information. Instructor GCRC Staff

Miracles & Magic Christmas Light Parade Ulysses, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 113 S Main St # B, Ulysses, KS

A great way to kick off the holiday season in Ulysses! Judging of lighted parade floats at 6:30 p.m.; parade begins at 7 p.m. Look for special entertainment, refreshments & bargains from your...

Grand Open House Tribune, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 321 E Harper St, Tribune, KS

GCHS is inviting the community and public to come and tour our newly renovated facility. Public tours will be offered on a walk-in basis during the below times: Friday, August 6th...