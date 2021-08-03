Thornton events coming soon

(THORNTON, NH) Live events are lining up on the Thornton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Thornton:

Movies on Packard — Waterville Valley Resort Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Jul 07, 07:00 PM

Call 1-800-GO-VALLEY ( 1-800-468-2553 ) for Reservations and Information Accessibility Waterville Valley Resort is committed to providing a website that is accessible to the widest possible...

SOLO Wilderness First Responder (WFR) Course Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 11 Noon Peak Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

WVRD has contracted with SOLO School of Wilderness Medicine for their comprehensive 72 hour WFR certification. SOLO is considered the gold standard in backcountry emergency care training and...

Womens Wellness Workshop - Forest Bathing Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: 11 Noon Peak Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

Join Forest Therapy Guide Laura Putnam for a slow guided wander in the woods. Forest Bathing, which originated in Japan, has been proven to reduce blood pressure, increase immunity, improve focus...

Ruf's Blues Caravan @ White Mountain Boogie & Blues Festival Thornton, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:50 AM

Address: 2010 New Hampshire Rte 175, Thornton, NH

Performance Calendar. Whitney Shay, a Blues, R&B/Soul artist from San Diego

Cannabinoid Function in the CNS Conference Waterville Valley, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 1 Ski Area Rd, Waterville Valley, NH

The Cannabinoid Function in the CNS Conference will cover areas like topics such as the control by cannabinoids of neural circuits involved in learning and memory, reward, motor activity and pain...