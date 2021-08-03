Live courtroom updates: Ethics hearing into Idaho lawmaker set to continue

Editor's note: The above video is from the Monday, August 2, ethics hearing on this case.

The House Ethics Committee is set to reconvene Tuesday morning, one day after hearing from an Idaho representative who shared the name and photo of a legislative intern who reported being raped by another lawmaker.

Rep. Priscilla Giddings is accused of "conduct unbecoming a representative." She maintained Monday she did not do anything wrong in sharing a Redoubt News article that identified the 19-year-old, but refused to answer multiple questions from the panel and their legal counsel.

Two complaints from fellow lawmakers allege that Giddings acted inappropriately by publicizing the woman's name and that she was dishonest when questioned about it in an earlier hearing.

The committee is expected to issue its ruling Tuesday. The committee can either find that the complaints against Giddings are unfounded, or that she acted unethically. If that happens, the ethics committee could recommend Giddings be censured or expelled from the Legislature entirely. The full House would then have to vote on whether to adopt the recommendation.

The 19-year-old intern, referred to as Jane Doe, told police in March that then-Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, a Republican from Lewiston, had sexually assaulted her in his Boise apartment after the pair went out to dinner together.

The hearing will reconvene at 10 a.m. Mobile users, tap here to see the tweets.