Coming soon: Burwell events

(BURWELL, NE) Live events are coming to Burwell.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Burwell area:

North Loup Popcorn Days Dash North Loup, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 107 N Grand, North Loup, NE

Start & Finish at the North Loup basketball court 2 blocks south of the Whoa & Go. All routes are out and back.

American Heart BLS Provider CPR Training Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 2520 S E St, Broken Bow, NE

$57/person Please call the MPCC Broken Bow Campus at (308) 872-5259 to register. This class is intended to provide the Health Care student with training, as an individual or as a team member, to...

High School Rodeo Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 44100 Memorial Dr, Broken Bow, NE

Please see EventCrazy.com's statement on COVID-19 . High School Rodeo

Broken Bow Market on The Square Broken Bow, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 424 S 8th Ave #4, Broken Bow, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: May 13 - September 16, 2021Thursdays, 10AM - 3PM Location:Broken Bow Chamber of Commerce,424 South 8th Ave Ste 4,Broken Bow

Loup County World's Fair Taylor, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:30 AM

Address: Hwy. 91 &, US-183, Taylor, NE

Fair Theme: "Old Friends"Schedule:8:30 am: 4-H Horses in Place at the arena North of Taylor9:00 am: 4-H Horse Show4:00 pm - 8:00 pm: Booth Entries in the