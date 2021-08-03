Byers events coming up

(BYERS, CO) Byers is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Byers:

Online-Only Auction Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 S Tenney St, Byers, CO

Online Firearms Auction - 8/19/21 thru 8/26/21. Online Only Firearms Auction Guns are from Various Estates Bidding Opens Thursday Aug 19 & Starts to Close @ 6 pm on Thursday Aug 26 GUN PREVIEW...

Comedy Corral Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 64001 CO-36, Byers, CO

Join us for an evening of laughs and great food Saturday August 7, 2021. Guest must be 18+ to attend. Your $35.00 ticket includes dinner and the show. May Farms is thrilled to welcome Headliner...

Swenson Public Auction August 7th, 2021 Elizabeth, CO. Elizabeth, Colorado CO Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 670 S Tenney St, Byers, CO

Swenson Public AuctionSaturday, August 7th, 2021 9:00 am35995 Co Rd 13, Elizabeth, COLocation: From Hwy 86 in Elizabeth, take County Road 13, and go approx 2 miles north to sale site.Seller: Jim...

Misc Estates & Consignors August 21, 2021 Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 670 S Tenney St, Byers, CO

Auction Date(s) Saturday Aug 21, Auction Location Byers, CO 80103 Full Address Available on Friday, Aug 20 Company Linnebur Auctions, Inc. path Contact: Steve Linnebur path Phone: 303-822-9298...

Tony David & Wildefire Byers, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 64001 CO-36, Byers, CO

May Farms presents Tony David & Wildefire! Your ticket includes dinner, dancing and one beverage of your choice all for only $20.00! We start pouring drinks at 5:00pm, Dinner will be served at...