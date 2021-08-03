Platte calendar: Events coming up

(PLATTE, SD) Live events are lining up on the Platte calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Platte:

13th Annual South Dakota Pheasant Hunt Plankinton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:59 AM

Address: 39037 245th St, Plankinton, SD

Hunt pheasants behind Braque Francais French Pointers in beautiful South Dakota! Enjoy accommodations at the well-appointed Grand Ciel Lodge. What […]



Bishop's Charity Hunt Kimball, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 23539 365th Ave, Kimball, SD

Join us on September 23 and 24 in Kimball, SD for the Bishop's Charity Hunt which helps support Newman Campus Ministries in the Diocese of Sioux Falls

CRS @ Geddes SD - All Class Reunion Geddes, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Address: 4th & Main St, Geddes, SD

Multipurpose Center Geddes South Dakota should be easy to find

American Indian Day and Powwow Chamberlain, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 1301 N Main St, Chamberlain, SD

A one-of-a-kind and inexpensive family and cultural experience is awaiting for you at St. Joseph's Indian School's annual powwow and cultural events. Two days filled with cultural art...

Burke Jr Rodeo Burke, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 919 Franklin St, Burke, SD

August 14th 2021 If you need the entry form emailed or mailed just let me know!