Garrison events coming soon

(GARRISON, ND) Live events are coming to Garrison.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Garrison:

Native Language Summit Stanton, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 564 County Rd 37, Stanton, ND

What would you see and hear at the Villages? Join Native linguists as they speak Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara, and Plains Indian Sign Language. Each segment will cover the origins...

Outdoor Movie Beulah, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

ALL are welcome to join us at this FREE outdoor movie showing at Riverside Park! We will have our Summer Reading Program finale at 8:00pm to award the SRP participants and grand prize winners...

Fish Camp at the Hatchery Riverdale, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Come join us for a couple hours of fun at the Garrison Dam National Fish Hatchery. We will teach you something new everyday. Come one day or all week. Ages 6-12 Limit 25 students per day. Call now...

MCS DUAL IN THE DIRT 200 Underwood, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: Underwood, ND

The very first $5,000/win Outlaw Enduro along with $2,000/win Traditional Enduro all to be run at the same time on the same surface at MCS! Get your ride ready as there is now a chance for anyone...

4th Annual ND Wild Pheasant Hunt Garrison, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Oct 10, 10:59 AM

Krause’s Markets, the City of Garrison, North Dakota and 4-Bulls Meat & Seafood of Ocean Springs Mississippi are proud to host the 4th Annual Wild Pheasant Hunt in memory of Glen Schreiner...