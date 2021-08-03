Cancel
Ackley, IA

Ackley calendar: Coming events

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ackley area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08PiKy_0bGRBKiK00

NSCA 100 Bird Registered Event

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 33505 Birch Ave, Ackley, IA

This NSCA Registered event will have two events, a 100 bird main event and a 100 bird hula hoop event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbZdM_0bGRBKiK00

Geistheilungstag mit Jesus Lopez

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Medioweg 1, 50126 Bergheim

Jesus Lopez besitzt die besondere Gabe, Menschen alleine durch seine Berührung in andere Bewusstseinszustände zu führen.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nvfax_0bGRBKiK00

The Market

Geneva, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

City Wide Market offering antiques, vintage junk, and handmade items. Be sure to buy a ticket to Cowwa-Bunga-Bingo, browse the city wide garage sales, tour the Old Stone House, watch the...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VA8eX_0bGRBKiK00

Kris Karr solo acoustic

Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 226 Country Club Rd, Iowa Falls, IA

Kris Karr performs for the opening of the Pat Clark art collection hosted by the Highland Golf & Country Club in Iowa Falls

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o5h5T_0bGRBKiK00

Park Fest 2021 Sand Volleyball Tournament

Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 N Franklin, Ackley, IA

Sign-ups will be online only on our website under the Event Sign Ups and Rules tab. https://www.prairiebridgesparkfest.com/ You may also like the following events from Prairie Bridges Park Fest

Learn More

Comments / 0

With Ackley Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

