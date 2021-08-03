Ackley calendar: Coming events

(ACKLEY, IA) Ackley has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Ackley area:

NSCA 100 Bird Registered Event Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Aug 08, 07:00 AM

Address: 33505 Birch Ave, Ackley, IA

This NSCA Registered event will have two events, a 100 bird main event and a 100 bird hula hoop event.

Geistheilungstag mit Jesus Lopez Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: Medioweg 1, 50126 Bergheim

Jesus Lopez besitzt die besondere Gabe, Menschen alleine durch seine Berührung in andere Bewusstseinszustände zu führen.

The Market Geneva, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

City Wide Market offering antiques, vintage junk, and handmade items. Be sure to buy a ticket to Cowwa-Bunga-Bingo, browse the city wide garage sales, tour the Old Stone House, watch the...

Kris Karr solo acoustic Iowa Falls, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 03:30 PM

Address: 226 Country Club Rd, Iowa Falls, IA

Kris Karr performs for the opening of the Pat Clark art collection hosted by the Highland Golf & Country Club in Iowa Falls

Park Fest 2021 Sand Volleyball Tournament Ackley, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Address: 310 N Franklin, Ackley, IA

Sign-ups will be online only on our website under the Event Sign Ups and Rules tab. https://www.prairiebridgesparkfest.com/ You may also like the following events from Prairie Bridges Park Fest