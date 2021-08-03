Cancel
Bridgeport, NE

Bridgeport events coming soon

 5 days ago

(BRIDGEPORT, NE) Live events are coming to Bridgeport.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Bridgeport:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38nnpp_0bGRBJpb00

Annual Lisco Days Celebration

Lisco, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 102 Coldwater, Lisco, NE

In a celebration of the communities heritage, the Village of Lisco invites everyone to come join in the fun and games at this annual event. Activities include a parade, free-will donation...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4byNvy_0bGRBJpb00

Chimney Rock Pioneer Days

Bayard, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

Address: 10012 Rd 75, Bayard, NE

Chimney Rock Pioneer Days starts Friday night with the opening ceremonies. Following the opening ceremonies is the "kidnapping" of this year's victim. Valley Bank's annual pork loin BBQ follows...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aa19C_0bGRBJpb00

Morrill County Fair Truck & Tractor Pull

Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Jul 07, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Jul 07, 09:00 PM

Morrill County Fair Truck & Tractor Pull Registration 3-5:30 PM Drivers Meeting 5:45 PM Street Stock 6:00 PM Main Show 7:00 PM Spectators $10 Adults $5 Kids 6-12 Lodging Cobblestone Inn...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rEurl_0bGRBJpb00

Class: Thursday Morning Bible Study

Alliance, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 12:00 AM

Address: 1639 Emerson Ave, Alliance, NE

Thursday morning’s group meets at 7 am at the church and they are beginning a study on the names of God. Contact Pastor Glenn Johnson with questions.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fhkOR_0bGRBJpb00

95th Annual Greek Festival

Bridgeport, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Address: 428 N Main St, Bridgeport, NE

The 95th Annual Greek Festival will once again take place at Prairie Winds Community Center in Bridgeport, NE on August 7th beginning at 3:30pm. Join us for delicious Greek food, cash bar, dance...

ABOUT

With Bridgeport Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

