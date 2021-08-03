Dan Campbell’s daily Starbucks order sounds like pure gasoline

Tuesday was the Detroit Lions’ first padded practice of 2021, but for first-year head coach Dan Campbell it may as well have been Christmas. The self-professed “true alpha,” Oklahoma Drill apologist, and lovable maniac was a kid in a candy store of pain at his kick-off press conference. “We want to see who can take punishment and who can deliver punishment,” he said. “I want to see these guys get to a point where it is almost an all-out brawl out there.” When asked who he would assign as his chief head-slapper should that position open up, he didn’t hesitate, naming fullback Jason Cabinda. It was a big tone-setting day for Campbell’s new tough-guy regime, and he hit the high notes like Motown’s finest.