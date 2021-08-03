Live events on the horizon in Stephenson

(STEPHENSON, MI) Live events are lining up on the Stephenson calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Stephenson:

Joe Spinnato Benefit Powers, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

Address: W3988 2nd St, Powers, MI

Our Friend, Joe Spinnato, was hit while riding his motorcycle on Saturday, June 5th. Joe suffered many injuries and will need several surgeries leaving him unable to work for the foreseeable...

3rd Annual Salmon Slam Cedar River, MI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Join us for our 3rd Annual Salmon Slam! $100/boat entry. No limit on people or rods. No boundaries! 1st-3rd and heaviest salmon, weigh best 3 fish. Tie goes to bag with heaviest fish. Payout...

Memories Studios Grand Opening Menominee, MI

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 08:00 PM

Address: 2433 13th St, Menominee, MI

Memories Studios just opened a new studio and we’d love for you to come check it out! We will have free mini sessions Monday- Thursday 10am-5:30pm and ending with Roaring 20's party 4pm to 10pm...

Wiener Wednesday- Integra First Federal Credit Union Menominee, MI

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Wiener Wednesdays are back and better than ever. The staff of Cat Country will be there giving out 100 free delicious A&W hot dogs to listeners. Not to mention all the prizes and give-aways.

Mary's 2nd Annual Memorial Ride Amberg, WI

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Address: 15084 Dutton Rd, Amberg, WI

Mary's 2nd annual memorial ride ?Bikes leave at 10 ?UTVs leave at 10 ?Meat Raffle at 1 ?Pig Roast ?50/50s ?Music More details to come