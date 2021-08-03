Navajo calendar: What's coming up

(NAVAJO, NM) Navajo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo:

Asaayi Bike Race Navajo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Welcome to the Asaayi Bike Race! REGISTRATION – Online registration ($40 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under) is now open. The registration fee includes professional timing, a performance...

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Fort Defiance Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends.

Fire And Glory WEEK 5 EXTENDED Aug 4-7th Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

THE FIRE IS EXPANDING AND INCREASING!! Shout it out, REVIVAL IS HERE!!!! Claim it, Declare it! MAKE IT VIRAL!!! Hosted Pastor Ben Lim Dr. Ben Lim is the Senior pastor of Open Heavens World and CEO...

Neighborhood Meeting with Councilor Linda Garcia, District 1 Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM

We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Tohatchi Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, August 19 @ 7p.