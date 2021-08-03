Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Navajo, NM

Navajo calendar: What's coming up

Posted by 
Navajo News Beat
Navajo News Beat
 5 days ago

(NAVAJO, NM) Navajo is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Navajo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xEeXt_0bGRBEPy00

Asaayi Bike Race

Navajo, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Welcome to the Asaayi Bike Race! REGISTRATION – Online registration ($40 for adults and $10 for youth 18 and under) is now open. The registration fee includes professional timing, a performance...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13bcGf_0bGRBEPy00

Weekends Blockchain Training Course for Beginners Fort Defiance

Fort Defiance, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 10:00 AM

This is a 16 hours Instructor-led Blockchain training Course for Beginners to be taught over 4 weekends.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AR2XN_0bGRBEPy00

Fire And Glory WEEK 5 EXTENDED Aug 4-7th

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 03:00 AM

THE FIRE IS EXPANDING AND INCREASING!! Shout it out, REVIVAL IS HERE!!!! Claim it, Declare it! MAKE IT VIRAL!!! Hosted Pastor Ben Lim Dr. Ben Lim is the Senior pastor of Open Heavens World and CEO...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zKnoA_0bGRBEPy00

Neighborhood Meeting with Councilor Linda Garcia, District 1

Gallup, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 05:30 PM

Address: 607 N 4th St, Gallup, NM

We invite you to meet with Councilor Linda Garcia at the Northside Neighborhood Association monthly meeting beginning at 6:30 pm at the Gallup Senior Center. Councilor Garcia will be there to...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z0aHh_0bGRBEPy00

Albuquerque Academy Varsity Football @ Tohatchi

Tohatchi, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 08:00 PM

The Tohatchi (NM) varsity football team has a home non-conference game vs. Albuquerque Academy (Albuquerque, NM) on Thursday, August 19 @ 7p.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Navajo News Beat

Navajo News Beat

Navajo, NM
47
Followers
144
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Navajo News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Albuquerque Academy#Revival#Open Heavens World
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navajo, NM
City
Gallup, NM
City
Albuquerque, NM
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy