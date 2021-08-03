Cancel
Challis, ID

Challis events calendar

Challis Today
Challis Today
 5 days ago

(CHALLIS, ID) Challis has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Challis:

Challis Storage Unit Online Auction 21-0803.ol

Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Aug 08, 07:30 PM

Treadle Sewing Machine * Dining Room Table * 3 piece Vintage Bedroom Set Tools * Garden and Yard Items * LazyBoy Recliners * Camping Gear Treadmill * Television * Stereo * Sewing Machine * New...

Grateful for the Sawtooths

Stanley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Aug 08, 11:30 PM

Address: 620 Ace Of Diamonds Boulevard, Stanley, ID 83278

Grateful for the Sawtooths Flashback with the regions best Grateful Dead tribute band live two nights at the Kasino Club in Stanley Idaho.

celebration of life

Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 02:00 PM

Address: 310 Main St, Challis, ID

Here is Ray Lopez Vargas’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Ray Lopez Vargas of Castroville, California, born in Santa...

Mike and the Moonpies

Challis, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 03:00 PM

Address: 331 Golf Club Ln, Challis, ID

Mike and the Moonpies are a part of the Saturday (8/14) lineup at the 2021 Braun Brothers Reunion alongside Reckless Kelly, Cody Canada and the Departed, Kaitlin Butts and the Braun Family...

Sawtooth Valley Gathering 2021

Stanley, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: Airport Rd., School Rd., Stanley, ID 83278

We're thrilled to confirm the dates for the 6th annual Sawtooth Valley Gathering in Stanley, Idaho, August 5-8, 2021!

With Challis Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

