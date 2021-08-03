Events on the Covelo calendar

(COVELO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Covelo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covelo:

Oz! Willits, CA

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 299 North Main Street, Willits, CA 95490

The Willits Community Theatre Kids Camp for 2021 presentation of Oz! A Musical Fantasy based off The Wonderful Wizard of Oz!

Play Group Laytonville, CA

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interactive play, snacks and fun! Every Thursday. For children birth to five years of age and their parents. The playgroup will be held in Hardwood Park in good...

Laytonville Farmers Market Laytonville, CA

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: May - October, 2020Mondays, 2:30PM - 5:30PM November, 2020 - April, 2021Mondays, 2:30PM - 4:30PM Location: Harwood Hall,

Round Valley Blackberry Festival Covelo, CA

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Annual Round Valley Blackberry Festival is held the 3rd weekend in August. It features arts and craft booths, blackberry delicacies, Mendocino County wine tasting, a climbing wall, children’s...

Family Empowerment Laytonville, CA

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Any parent is welcome. There is no fee to participate. For more information, contact Nikki Waldon at 984-8089 or nikki@laytonville.org.