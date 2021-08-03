Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Covelo, CA

Events on the Covelo calendar

Posted by 
Covelo Voice
Covelo Voice
 5 days ago

(COVELO, CA) Live events are lining up on the Covelo calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Covelo:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DhrcV_0bGRBAt400

Oz!

Willits, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 PM

Address: 299 North Main Street, Willits, CA 95490

The Willits Community Theatre Kids Camp for 2021 presentation of Oz! A Musical Fantasy based off The Wonderful Wizard of Oz!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kcWNY_0bGRBAt400

Play Group

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 06:00 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Thursdays 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. Interactive play, snacks and fun! Every Thursday. For children birth to five years of age and their parents. The playgroup will be held in Hardwood Park in good...

Learn More

Laytonville Farmers Market

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Aug 08, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Aug 08, 08:30 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Season: Year Round Market Hours: May - October, 2020Mondays, 2:30PM - 5:30PM November, 2020 - April, 2021Mondays, 2:30PM - 4:30PM Location: Harwood Hall,

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYZC1_0bGRBAt400

Round Valley Blackberry Festival

Covelo, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Aug 08, 04:59 PM

The Annual Round Valley Blackberry Festival is held the 3rd weekend in August. It features arts and craft booths, blackberry delicacies, Mendocino County wine tasting, a climbing wall, children’s...

Learn More

Family Empowerment

Laytonville, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Address: 44400 Willis Ave, Laytonville, CA

Any parent is welcome. There is no fee to participate. For more information, contact Nikki Waldon at 984-8089 or nikki@laytonville.org.

Learn More

Comments / 0

Covelo Voice

Covelo Voice

Covelo, CA
25
Followers
160
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Covelo Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Willits, CA
City
Covelo, CA
Covelo, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Laytonville, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Arts#Musical Fantasy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Tokyo douses Olympic flame closing pandemic Games

TOKYO, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Tokyo doused its Olympic flame on Sunday in a ceremony that echoed the restraint of a Games held without spectators and transformed by the global pandemic, dazzling sport and deeply person turmoil. After postponing the Tokyo 2020 Games for a year, organisers said the event...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden extends pause on student loan payments to 2022

The Biden administration is extending the pause on federal student loan payments due to the coronavirus pandemic through Jan. 31, which the administration described as the final extension. Student loan payments have been paused since Congress passed the CARES Act in March of last year but were due to resume...

Comments / 0

Community Policy