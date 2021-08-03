Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

A single-vehicle rollover accident injured 2 people on Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)

Posted by 
Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48TlVA_0bGRB95a00
A single-vehicle rollover accident injured 2 people on Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)

On late Sunday night, two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover accident on Loop 410.

The incident took place at about 11:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of westbound Loop 410, in between Starcrest and Harry Wurzbach Road. According to the reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle for still unknown reasons, as a result of which the vehicle flipped over.

On arrival, firefighters had to free two people from the vehicle and both were transported to an area hospital as a precaution, officers mentioned. Several lanes of Loop 410 were closed as crews cleared the scene. The roads have since reopened, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

August 3, 2021

Discover more Texas Accident News and search your local city at Nationwide Report. For legal queries or representation, we recommend talking to Valiant Advocates who work with leading personal injury attorneys in the Texas region.

Comments / 1

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report is your news source for traffic accidents, health & safety in your local area.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Traffic
Local
Texas Traffic
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Accidents
San Antonio, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
San Antonio, TX
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Rollover#Traffic Accident#Texas Accident News#Valiant Advocates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
Related
Fresno, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle accident killed a motorcyclist on Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA)

A two-vehicle accident killed a motorcyclist on Blackstone Avenue (Fresno, CA) On Thursday, a motorcyclist lost his life after a two-vehicle collision on Blackstone Avenue. Officers got the news of the deadly crash at around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection with Ashlan Avenue. According to the officials, the incident involved a car and a motorcycle. Initial reports indicated that a car was making a U-turn when it fatally struck the bike rider.
Harrah, WAPosted by
Nationwide Report

3 dead, 4 injured in a single-vehicle crash near Harrah (Harrah, WA)

On Thursday, three people lost their lives and four others suffered injuries after a single-vehicle accident near Harrah in Yakima County. Authorities were sent to the crash scene to the 3700-block of Shields Road between Progressive Road and Evans Road at about 10:00 a.m. A nearby postal carrier saw the crash in which three people were ejected from their vehicle.
Napa County, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A multi-vehicle pile-up injured 2 people on Highway 12 (Napa County, CA)

A multi-vehicle pile-up injured 2 people on Highway 12 (Napa County, CA) On Thursday, two people were injured following a multi-vehicle pile-up on Highway 12. The accident took place at around 6:35 a.m. between Napa and Sonoma counties. Two cars traveling in opposite directions sideswiped each other on the roadway near Haire Lane. Afterwards, a third driver who was attempting to avoid the crash lost control of his vehicle, struck a guardrail and came to rest on the shoulder. Following which, a fourth vehicle was sideswiped and a fifth following it was hit from behind.
New Orleans, LAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person near Pines Village (New Orleans, LA)

A two-vehicle crash killed 1 person near Pines Village (New Orleans, LA) A two-vehicle accident near Pines Village resulted in a fatality. At about 9:45 Wednesday evening, NOPD said in a statement that officers had responded to a traffic collision located at the intersection of Chef Menteur Highway and Stemway Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that a Kawasaki dirt bike and a Porshe Cayenne SUV were involved in the crash.
Salinas, CAPosted by
Nationwide Report

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA)

A DUI crash injured two people on W Market Street (Salinas, CA) On Wednesday morning, two people received injuries in a DUI crash on W Market Street. The incident involving an entrapment took place at around 3:30 p.m. On arrival, authorities found a 2012 Jeep Liberty. According to the reports, the vehicle’s front end was wrapped around a power pole with a steel protective sleeve. Police said that the Jeep broke a power pole before it hit another pole.

Comments / 1

Community Policy