A single-vehicle rollover accident injured 2 people on Loop 410 (San Antonio, TX)

On late Sunday night, two people were hospitalized following a single-vehicle rollover accident on Loop 410.

The incident took place at about 11:10 p.m. in the 2000 block of westbound Loop 410, in between Starcrest and Harry Wurzbach Road. According to the reports, the driver lost control of the vehicle for still unknown reasons, as a result of which the vehicle flipped over.

On arrival, firefighters had to free two people from the vehicle and both were transported to an area hospital as a precaution, officers mentioned. Several lanes of Loop 410 were closed as crews cleared the scene. The roads have since reopened, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

August 3, 2021