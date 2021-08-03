Cancel
Wetumka, OK

Coming soon: Wetumka events

Posted by 
Wetumka News Watch
Wetumka News Watch
 5 days ago

(WETUMKA, OK) Wetumka is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VbQ8q_0bGRB7K800

Horsemanship Merit Badge Class

Hanna, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: RR 1 Box 64, Hanna, OK

For Scouts interested in earning their Horsemanship Merit Badge. Be sure to know the required material beforehand, and wear closed toed shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DelCr_0bGRB7K800

Playday

Calvin, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Playday barrels poles flags and stakes(youth) or rings(adult) $10 entry for all events or $4 exhibition fee per event. You may also like the following events from River Valley Roundup Club

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ty3pT_0bGRB7K800

Shred and Tread Endurance Race

Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 36302 OK-9, Wewoka, OK

The Shred and Tread Endurance Race is on Saturday December 4, 2021 to Sunday December 5, 2021. It includes the following events: Shred and Tread Endurance Trail Race, Shred and Tread Endurance...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wWmYa_0bGRB7K800

Sound Street LIVE at The Henryetta Church of the Nazarene

Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 718 W Trudgeon St, Henryetta, OK

Sound Street will be in revival at the Henryetta Church of the Nazarene, service starts at 7pm each night!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BW5qB_0bGRB7K800

Wewoka 6:30pm – Police Department

Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 W 4th St, Wewoka, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka News Watch

Wetumka, OK
ABOUT

With Wetumka News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

