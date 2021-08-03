Coming soon: Wetumka events

(WETUMKA, OK) Wetumka is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:

Horsemanship Merit Badge Class Hanna, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM

Address: RR 1 Box 64, Hanna, OK

For Scouts interested in earning their Horsemanship Merit Badge. Be sure to know the required material beforehand, and wear closed toed shoes

Playday Calvin, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM

Playday barrels poles flags and stakes(youth) or rings(adult) $10 entry for all events or $4 exhibition fee per event. You may also like the following events from River Valley Roundup Club

Shred and Tread Endurance Race Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 36302 OK-9, Wewoka, OK

The Shred and Tread Endurance Race is on Saturday December 4, 2021 to Sunday December 5, 2021. It includes the following events: Shred and Tread Endurance Trail Race, Shred and Tread Endurance...

Sound Street LIVE at The Henryetta Church of the Nazarene Henryetta, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 718 W Trudgeon St, Henryetta, OK

Sound Street will be in revival at the Henryetta Church of the Nazarene, service starts at 7pm each night!

Wewoka 6:30pm – Police Department Wewoka, OK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM

Address: 114 W 4th St, Wewoka, OK

Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.