Coming soon: Wetumka events
(WETUMKA, OK) Wetumka is ready for live events.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Wetumka:
Starts at: Sat Aug 08, 09:00 AM
Address: RR 1 Box 64, Hanna, OK
For Scouts interested in earning their Horsemanship Merit Badge. Be sure to know the required material beforehand, and wear closed toed shoes
Starts at: Fri Aug 08, 06:00 PM
Playday barrels poles flags and stakes(youth) or rings(adult) $10 entry for all events or $4 exhibition fee per event. You may also like the following events from River Valley Roundup Club
Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sun Dec 12, 01:00 PM
Address: 36302 OK-9, Wewoka, OK
The Shred and Tread Endurance Race is on Saturday December 4, 2021 to Sunday December 5, 2021. It includes the following events: Shred and Tread Endurance Trail Race, Shred and Tread Endurance...
Starts at: Mon Oct 10, 05:00 PM
Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 08:00 PM
Address: 718 W Trudgeon St, Henryetta, OK
Sound Street will be in revival at the Henryetta Church of the Nazarene, service starts at 7pm each night!
Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:30 AM
Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 06:00 PM
Address: 114 W 4th St, Wewoka, OK
Sign-in begins at 6:00 p.m. $75 cash or money order. No appointment necessary.
Comments / 0